O'NEILL, Shane Michael Shane Michael O'Neill was born August 14th, 1951 at Sacred Heart Hospital-Spokane. His twin Kevin followed three minutes later. Shane passed away at home from a recurrence of Melanoma on October 31, 2020 with his wife Patty Rose at his side. Kindness came naturally to Shane...as did laughter and song. With sage words of wisdom, he put many a troubled mind at ease. He was a lighthouse of love for his family, friends and strangers alike. He was our elder- a spiritual man of deep faith. Shane had an uncanny ability, magical really, to make friends with anyone. He was witty and charming, cool and charismatic, compassionate and understanding...and as sister in law Diane said, "A concierge to the world". Shane travelled through life with a spirit of non-judgement; a rare quality for sure. He did not suffer gossip nor did he speak ill of anyone. In this he held up a mirror of example for others to be their best. He was crazy about all things naturefrom a bug to the stars and everything in betweenShane had unending curiosity with vast and obscure knowledge of critters. Shane's successful career as a Realtor spanned over four decadeshe won numerous awards. Most recently, Shane was the recipient of the prestigious National Association of Realtors award of "Realtor Emeritus". Shane loved his work and he was loved and respected by clients and colleagues alike. Shane was born and raised in Spokane. He attended St. Aloysius Grade School and Gonzaga Prep High Schoolhe was a proud member of the class of 1969. He attended Gonzaga University before leaving and launching his career in Real Estate. Shane was a superb athletewell known in the basketball worldAKA; "Shane the Frickin legend" (in his own mind) He played "hoops at noon" at GU for 30 yearswell into his 60s. Shane was a highly spirited Zags fan...and season ticket holder. He was also an avid cyclistcompleting the 206 mile-Seattle to Portland bike ride (STP) in one day! Shane was active in his community, volunteering as a court marshall in the Elite mens' division for Hoopfest for 23 years. Prior to his death he was honored by the Spokane Board of Realtors with the dedication of a "Shane O'Neill" Hoopfest backboardhe was deeply touched by this gesture. Shane also volunteered on the board of directors for the Ronald McDonald house as well as Easter Seal. Shane and his wife Patty were high school sweethearts, then parted ways until meeting again 30 years later. They married and shared a great love story of 20 years together! Shane and Patty loved travelling. Sayulita in Mexico was their special place and they travelled there once or twice a year. Pueblo Magico. Shane was preceded in death by his twin brother, Kevin (2018). Shane is survived by his huge Irish clan: His wife, his Anam Cara, Patty Rose Codd O'Neill, parents J. Pat and Theresa "Tess" O'Neill; children: Nathan O'Neill, Brandon O'Neill (Heidi), Malea O'Neill (Kim), David Baggett (Kathy); Siblings: Patty O'Neill-Pritchard (Scott), Peggy O'Neill, BethAnn Long (Bill); John O'Neill (Michelle) and Annie O'Neill. Grandchildren: Tyler, Liam, Quinn, Ayden, Zeni, Solea and Kacieand great-granddaughter little Ellie; his 23 nieces and nephews along with 27 great-nieces and nephews! Shane was deeply loved and loved Patty Roses' familyThe Codds. (All ten of her siblings!) Patty's twin brother Bill and his wife Diane were at Shane and Patty's side throughout his illness and were support extraordinaire. As son Brandon said of Shane, "His was an uncomplicated loveif you were loved by my Dad, you knew it to your core". A celebration of Shane's life will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Spokane. Due to Covid restrictions, services are invitation only. There will be a live stream of both services. Visit: SHparishspokane.org
for the link to attend. Vigil will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 7:00 pm. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shane's name to: The Ronald McDonald House or Hospice of Spokanewho served Shane with such care, especially his nurse, Shelly.