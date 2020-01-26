Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shanna Leigh NELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Shanna Leigh (Age 44) Shanna Leigh Nelson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister was called to heaven on January 16, 2020. This amazing young woman loved unconditionally and everyone who knew her felt loved. She was predeceased by her grandparents and her sister Debbie. She was survived by her husband of 24+ years (Scott), a son (Cody), two daughters (Caileigh and Corie), a daughter in-law (Karlee), two grandsons (Kamdyn and Nixyn), a sister (Trish), two nieces (Katie and Mandie), a great-nephew (Jaxon), her parents (Marty and Bonnie), and many friends and family members. Shanna loved spending time with her family, camping, and being a key part of her children's and grandchildren's lives. May everyone who knew Shanna continue to remember her fondly. There will be a celebration of Shanna's life on February 8, 2020 at 1pm. This celebration will be held at The Museum Event Center, 5225 N. Freya in Spokane. All who knew and cared for Shanna are invited.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020

