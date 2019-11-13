Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon Jean MORRIS. View Sign Service Information Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax 109 North Mill Street Colfax , WA 99111 (509)-397-3406 Send Flowers Obituary

MORRIS, Shannon Jean Shannon Jean Morris was born on December 8, 1961 in Tonasket, Washington to Keith and Mary (Feddersen) Morris, the second of five children. Shannon grew up on a cattle ranch in Hooper, Washington. She attended elementary school at the little Hooper school, then went to LaCrosse and finally graduated from Ritzville after her family moved to the Harder Ranch outside Ritzville. After high school Shannon attended Spokane Falls Community College, graduating with a degree in Early Childhood Education. After college Shannon worked one summer in Keystone, South Dakota in a restaurant near Mt. Rushmore. There she met a friend who introduced her to her lifelong Nanny career. Shannon's work has taken her to Marietta, Georgia, Belleville, Illinois and on many trips with her families, but she settled in Bellevue, Washington where she continued her love as a Nanny and to be near her parents, sisters and nieces and nephews. Shannon never gave birth to her own children but she certainly had kids! Shannon passed away suddenly on November 2, 2019 at her home in Bellevue. She was preceded in death by her little brother, Wade, and her mom, Mary. She is survived by her dad, Keith, her sisters Paula (Brent) Meyer, Kelly (John) Russell, Nikki (Rodel) Darnall, nieces and nephews Ali (Jarod) Taylor, Alex Russell, Wade (Emily) Meyer, Will Darnall, Madison Russell, Jess Darnall and Tyson, Ashlyn and Avry Taylor, her great-nephew and nieces, as well as "her boys" Daniel, Dean and Matthew Poplawski and Joey and Ben Raskin. Shannon is gone way too soon, leaving a huge hole in our family, but we love knowing she is with our mom and Wade in Heaven. Memorial donations are suggested to LaCrosse Scholarship Foundation or donor's choice. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 AM at The Spangle Service Club, 165 N. Main St., Spangle, WA. On-line guest book is at

MORRIS, Shannon Jean Shannon Jean Morris was born on December 8, 1961 in Tonasket, Washington to Keith and Mary (Feddersen) Morris, the second of five children. Shannon grew up on a cattle ranch in Hooper, Washington. She attended elementary school at the little Hooper school, then went to LaCrosse and finally graduated from Ritzville after her family moved to the Harder Ranch outside Ritzville. After high school Shannon attended Spokane Falls Community College, graduating with a degree in Early Childhood Education. After college Shannon worked one summer in Keystone, South Dakota in a restaurant near Mt. Rushmore. There she met a friend who introduced her to her lifelong Nanny career. Shannon's work has taken her to Marietta, Georgia, Belleville, Illinois and on many trips with her families, but she settled in Bellevue, Washington where she continued her love as a Nanny and to be near her parents, sisters and nieces and nephews. Shannon never gave birth to her own children but she certainly had kids! Shannon passed away suddenly on November 2, 2019 at her home in Bellevue. She was preceded in death by her little brother, Wade, and her mom, Mary. She is survived by her dad, Keith, her sisters Paula (Brent) Meyer, Kelly (John) Russell, Nikki (Rodel) Darnall, nieces and nephews Ali (Jarod) Taylor, Alex Russell, Wade (Emily) Meyer, Will Darnall, Madison Russell, Jess Darnall and Tyson, Ashlyn and Avry Taylor, her great-nephew and nieces, as well as "her boys" Daniel, Dean and Matthew Poplawski and Joey and Ben Raskin. Shannon is gone way too soon, leaving a huge hole in our family, but we love knowing she is with our mom and Wade in Heaven. Memorial donations are suggested to LaCrosse Scholarship Foundation or donor's choice. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 AM at The Spangle Service Club, 165 N. Main St., Spangle, WA. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close