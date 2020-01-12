Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon Michele (Healy) PULICH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PULICH, Shannon Michele (Healy) Shannon passed away at her home in Tacoma, WA on December 12, 2019. She was born on February 19, 1962 to Kevin and Betty Healy in Spokane, WA. She was a graduate of Gonzaga Prep and Washington State University. Shannon married Bill Phillips with whom she had three daughters: Kelsie Lyn Phillips, Katrina Marie Phillips and Samantha Raeleyne Phillips. Bill and Shannon moved to Richland where she worked as a medical technician in the lab at Kadlac Hospital in Richland for many years. They divorced and she moved to Tacoma, WA and started her own business; The Healy Pulich Group, a Medicare Consultant for Goldencare. Active in clubs and organizations throughout her life, Shannon made many lifelong friends. She had a very passionate and caring personality and was always so positive and kind to everyone. Her clients knew she had their best interest at heart and always trusted her advice. She married Michael Dean Pulich and they spent many happy years together. When Mike was diagnosed with ALS, Shannon cared for him until his passing. Shannon was a member of a large, loving, Irish family with many aunts, uncles and cousins who played together every chance they could. She loved family gatherings and events. Shannon laughed a lot and loved to have fun. She will be missed. She is survived by her three daughters, her parents Kevin and Betty Healy; sisters Tammy Bell and nephew Alec Bell; Katie Knight (Doug); Meg Shumaker (Jason), niece Ciera Shumaker and nephew Shane Shumaker . Services in Spokane will be a Rosary at 7:00 pm on January 24, 2020 at St. Aloysius Church in Spokane. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Aloysius Church.

