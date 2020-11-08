O'NEEL, Shari M. (Ahl) May 16, 1958 - October 17, 2020 Shari M. O'Neel (Ahl) was born in Spokane, WA on May 16th, 1958 and sadly passed away on October 17th, 2020 unexpectedly. Shari was a life long resident in the Deer Park and Spokane area. She was preceded in death by her father Charles "Chuck" Ahl, her daughter Angela "Angie" O'Neel and her husband Michael Griswold. She leaves behind her daughter- Krista O'Neel, grandson- Liam O'Neel-Cox, foster daughter- Desi Clyburn, mother- Ione Goff, step father- Burl Goff (who sadly passed away 12 days later), brother- Gary (Gavriel) Savin and his wife Elaine, sisters- Debbie Goff and Christa Stull, step-brother David Goff and multiple nieces and nephews. Shari loved her family and friends. She would always go out of her way to help anyone who needed it. Her grandson was the light of her life and she always loved spending time with Krista and Liam. Some of their best memories were when they traveled or simply went to the park to go down the slides. Shari's kind and compassionate spirit shone bright in every room she entered. She loved her cats and dog, music, and, she loved the Lord. Her smile will be remembered by all who knew her. A Memorial for Shari will be held November 11th at 12:00 at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 1118 S. King Street, Airway Heights, WA. 99002.



