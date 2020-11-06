CLEARWATER, Sharon Ann (Age 78) Sharon Ann Keys was born on December 11, 1941 to Doctor John Allen and Gwendolyn Oleta (White) Keys at the California Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. It was the middle of a blackout as the attack on Pearl Harbor had recently taken place four days earlier. Sharon was the oldest of six children: Karen Lee, Kathleen, Kenny Allen, John David and Marsha Gwen. She grew up learning to ride horses and showing them at the fair, boating and water skiing. They raised kittens and had a cocker spaniel called 'Tye". Sharon's favorite memories were of her horses, a sorrel named Bubbles and a Palomino named Pala and also fishing for minnows off the dock to catch and release back into the lake. During these years she learned to play the accordion mod-erately well. As a girl, Sharon enjoyed reading the Black Stallion series as well as Nancy Drew. She was astute in mathematics, sentence diagramming and reading. Sharon enjoyed helping her siblings in school. She also enjoyed swimming in their pool at the Rolling Hills house. Sharon graduated from Narbonne High School in 1960 and went on to attend college at Harbor City Junior college for two years. She then transferred to USC her third year and studied Medical Technology. The summer before USC, she and her sister Karen worked in their dad's office doing receptionist work. After graduating from USC, Sherry got a job at Centinela Hospital as a medical technologist. Sharon married Bill Clearwater on May 8, 1969 and had two children, Christopher Gregory and Stephanie Suzanne. They moved to Washington State. A few years later Sharon met Jesus after being introduced by a lady at Bible study and she began growing in the knowledge of the Lord. After her divorce from Bill, she moved her family back to Southern California and got a job again as a med tech to support her children. Throughout her life, Sharon strived to live in the ways of God, love her family and provide for her kids. In 2007 Sharon was finally able to retire and a year later she bought a house in Spokane, WA to be closer to her sisters and her daughter. After 13 years of peaceful retirement, Sharon Ann Clearwater passed into eternity on March 6, 2020, ready and heartily willing to be in the presence of her Savior, finally free from sin, sorrow and pain. She is rejoicing and praising her Savior with her little grandson, Declan Elijah Graham. As God would have it, she missed the majority of weirdness for this year. She is survived by her sister Karen Reyburn, son Chris Clearwater, her daughter Stephanie Graham and son-in-law Michael Graham. The mercies of God are new every morning. Great is His faithfulness!



