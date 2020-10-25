ELLIOTT, Sharon Ann (Banks) (Age 71) An infectious laugh and twinkling blue eyes entered heaven on October 14th, 2020. Family members awaiting Sharon's arrival embraced her with hugs and voiced, "Welcome home! We are so happy you have arrived; for now your pain is gone, and the party can begin." Sharon loved a family party Sharon was born February 5th, 1949 at St. Eugene's Hospital in Cranbrook, British Columbia. When she was three years old, her parents immigrated to the USA, entering at Porthill, Idaho. Her family resided in Osburn, Idaho; East Wenatchee, Washington; and Spokane, Washington. In Spokane, she attended Our Lady of Fatima School, Sacajawea Junior High, and Ferris High School. After graduation, she attended community college training to become a medical technician. It was during this time, she met and married Robert Elliott. Once married, she chose to be a homemaker and loving wife. Sharon was known for her huge heart, extending compassion, and kindness to others within her orbit. Sharon was preceded in death by her grandparents, Matwy and Justine Bilyk, Richard and Margie Banks; her parents, Richard and Mary Banks. She is survived by her sister Diane (Arnold) Stueckle; nephews and niece; numerous cousins; as well as other family and friends. A private service will occur in the near future at Spokane Cheney Memorial Gardens. During her life, Sharon was the owner of many enduring dogs. If you would like to donate to any cause, she was a supporter of the Spokane Humane Society and SpokAnimal. To leave an online condolence to Sharon's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
. "Rest in peace Sharon, you are home."