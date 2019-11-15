JAMESON, Sharon Elaine Perkins (Age 78) Sharon Elaine Perkins Jameson, 78, of Rathdrum, Idaho passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Coeur d'Alene. Family and friends will celebrate her life on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00 a.m. at St. George's Catholic Church in Post Falls, Idaho. A recitation of the Rosary will be held prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. Sharon will best be remembered for a sharp wit as quick as a hummingbird in flight and as dry as the desert sand. She will also be remembered for her infinite kindness and sweetness. Sharon is survived by her husband, Bruce; her son, Kent, and his family, Jessica, Samantha, John, and Alexandra; her sister Linda (Ronald) Johnson; her brother James R. (Donna) Perkins; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer; her parents, James and Luella Perkins; and her siblings David Perkins, Maxine (Clarence) Bridger, Janice (Gordon) Stearns, and Berta (Neal) LaShaw. English Funeral Chapel, Post Falls, has been entrusted with the arrangments. Please sign her online memorial at www.englishfuneralchapel.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 15, 2019