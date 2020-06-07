HUNTER, Sharon F. (Age 77) It is with great sadness that we share that Sharon Faye (Wolden Dowers) Hunter of Spokane, left us unexpectedly on May 19, 2020. Sharon was born to Alice Bolin and Ed Wolden on November 8, 1942 in Twisp, Washington. In 1951 she moved to Coeur d'Alene, ID where she would spend most of her youth through her teens at Coeur d'Alene High School. In 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, M. Dann Dowers. The young couple started a family with kids, David and Shelly, eventually moving to Spokane in the mid-1960's. Sharon and Dann divorced in 1972. Sharon worked hard and sacrificed much to continue to raise the kids on her own with good values and a Christian faith. She relied on help from her mom, extended family, and friends through those years as well. She made childhood special for her kids, and their memories of those years are sweet in spite of financial struggles at the time that she kept mostly to herself. And through it all, she found little ways to help others in need, at times beyond her means. The foundation of faith that she laid is a legacy that her kids depend on today and have instilled in their kids and grandkids. Sharon re-married in 1976 to Robert Hunter, merged families, and began a new chapter in her life. She developed strong relationships with Bob's 5 kids, Rob, Jean, Cathy, Ed, and Kim, and they shared many memorable life experiences together. Sharon remained married to Bob until his untimely passing in 1992. For the next several years, Sharon explored various jobs. Being the consummate hostess, she eventually found her calling as concierge at The Davenport Hotel where she worked for over 10 years. She loved the hotel and was thrilled to be a part of its return to glory. She shined in the role, helping guests find the right restaurants and activities and generally, just taking care of people. Taking care of people is what she was made for and the hotel was the perfect outlet for her gifts. Sharon loved a wide variety of music, and enjoyed playing piano and singing. She was blessed with a natural talent for playing piano. At 4 years old, she came home from church and played with both hands a hymn she had just heard. She went on to play and sing in church and choirs over the years, including serving in recent years at her church on the worship team. In years past, she would play and sing at the piano with her sister, Susie, with whom she shared a very special bond as loving sisters as well as best friends, not to mention beautiful harmonies. And, of course, the frequent interruptions for kidding and laughing! Lots of laughter. Sharon enjoyed being a homemaker and hostess. She was a wonderful cook and loved to cook for family and friends. She could do the fancy stuff, but close family remembers her mostly for the best meat loaf, pot roast, mac and chees, tuna noodle casserole and many others that no one else seemed quite able to replicate. Sharon made countless friends along the way, many of them remaining close since childhood. She cared deeply for her friends and was always open for more. In later years, Sharon developed back and knee pain that became debilitating at times. She was determined not to complain and only asked for prayers when the pain was unbearable. In spite of the pain, she remained thankful for what she had and saw her life only as "blessed", especially when it came to her family. Her family is what she lived for and what gave her the greatest joy. She wanted to always know what everyone in the family was up to, successes and challenges, and was always the biggest cheerleader and comforter when needed. Sharon remained solidly grounded in her Christian faith, thankful for the relationship she had with God and to know her family was in His good and capable hands. She often commented that God responded to our prayers for her by easing her pain. On the turmoil she saw going on in the world, she would say, "I'm so thankful we have Jesus - what would we do without Jesus!" Her caring instinct was to try to make sure everyone else was OK. She gave with no expectation of anything in return, the joy of giving being the reward in itself. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Alice Bernethy and Edward Wolden and her half-brother, Bruce Shafer. She is survived by her sister, Susie Dorn; her children and step-children, David Dowers (Lisa), Shelly Bacon (Greg), Rob Hunter, Jean Angersbach (Dave), Cathy Hunter, Ed Hunter (Mary) and Kim Hunter; her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many loving extended family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon's name at Meals on Wheels or City Gate. Funeral services are being held in private due to the social restrictions, however, friends and family may view the service via live streaming on Monday, June 8 at 2:30 p.m., at https://www.facebook.com/parkheightschurchspokane/live_videos/.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.