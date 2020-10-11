WINSLOW, Sharon J. Sharon J. Winslow passed away October 2, 2020 at home with family. She was born in Spokane, Wash. on June 21st, 1939 to Patrick and Bernice Fox. Sharon was a member of the Roving Gamblers motorcycle club since 1984 and was the first female president in the history of the club. Sharon loved all animals and enjoyed riding horses, which she won several ribbons as a teenager and young adult. Her #1 passion was spending time with her family. Sharon was a homemaker, raising nine children. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Bernice Fox, husband Gary of 44 years, brothers Pat, and Mike, sister Theresa, daughter Kandee and son Richard. She is survived by her siblings, brothers Dennis and David, sisters Rosie and Bernita; children Dena (Pete), Jeff (Laurie), Gary, Vince, Becki, Kelli (Todd), Russell, and Dustin (Darlene); grandchildren: Amber (Jason), Ashley, Jason, Amanda, Cassie, Nicole (Jayson), Chandler, Aaron (Tiffany), Courtney, Kyle, Heather (Andrew), Shandy, Brandon, Roger, Tara, Kaylynn, Robert, Brandy. Sharon also has many Great-Grandchildren. Celebration of Life (potluck) will be held on October 17th, 2020 in Coeur d' Alene Idaho City Park noon 2pm.



