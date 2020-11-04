1/1
Sharon Lee FORD-FRANKLIN
FORD-FRANKLIN, Sharon Lee Sharon was born August 30, 1941 and adopted by her grandparents Louis and Elsie Robertson. She was raised on her grandparent's farm in Chattaroy where she often relished tormenting her brother and best friend, Bob. Sharon married at 15 to start what would be the beginning of finding her purpose in life, being a mother. Sharon had a Daycare in home while raising her children, then worked in the service industry for many years to include working as a dietary aid from Maplewood Gardens after 19 years until retirement. The natural hostess she was, loved people. From a cold beer to a hot biscuit, she always left you with a full stomach, and a brimming heart. She always had a story to tell, and a memory to share. She is famously known as "Grandma Sharon" in multiple states from Alaska to Florida. Sharon subsisted for her family and lived life on her terms. She knew what she liked, and let you know what she didn't. She enjoyed chocolate but despised crumbs. A collector of Knick knacksbut were never out of place. Disposable cameras were her thing, and fried chicken was her game. She is cherished and survived by her four children: Edie Anderson, Larry Ford, Rick (Tammy) Ford, Ernest (Stella) Franklin. Eight grand-children: James Ford, Kyle Mercer, Larry Ford Jr., Rebecca Ford, Sheri Ford, Travis Ford, Andrew Franklin, Jake Franklin. 11 great-grand- children, and her beloved brother, Bob Sutton. Sharon will always be sorely missed, always loved, and forever treasured as a mother and friend to many.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

