HENKE, Sharon Lee "Shari" (Age 78) Please join us to celebrate the life of Shari on December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Summit Event Center, Rockwood Retire-ment Community, 2903 E 25th, Spokane, WA. Shari passed peacefully after a year's long battle with cancer. She is missed with all our hearts as she loved with all of hers. She is survived and remembered by her husband Cliff, her son Chuck (Jill) Laurie, granddaughters Cierra (Geoff) Junt and Quinn Laurie, great-grandchildren Trevor and Tenley. Her extended family, friends and neighbors were all dear to Shari as well. We miss you Shari (Mom, Grams) and we will always carry your love and caring in our hearts and souls.

HENKE, Sharon Lee "Shari" (Age 78) Please join us to celebrate the life of Shari on December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Summit Event Center, Rockwood Retire-ment Community, 2903 E 25th, Spokane, WA. Shari passed peacefully after a year's long battle with cancer. She is missed with all our hearts as she loved with all of hers. She is survived and remembered by her husband Cliff, her son Chuck (Jill) Laurie, granddaughters Cierra (Geoff) Junt and Quinn Laurie, great-grandchildren Trevor and Tenley. Her extended family, friends and neighbors were all dear to Shari as well. We miss you Shari (Mom, Grams) and we will always carry your love and caring in our hearts and souls. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019

