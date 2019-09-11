Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Lee LARKINS. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

LARKINS, Sharon Lee Sharon passed away on September 7, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born to Francis and Marguerite Smolkowski on September 19, 1948 in Spokane. She graduated from Marycliff High School and Eastern Washington University. In 1967 she married Ronald Larkins. They spent many happy years at the mountainside retreat they built. Sharon worked over 25 years at Seattle First National Bank before retiring from its successor, Bank of America. She was a part of the First Church of the Nazarene. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Francis Smolkowski; and her husband Ronald. She is survived by her mother, Marguerite Smolkowski; siblings Joanne Smolkowski, Mary Anne (Larry) Verhaag, Julianne (Howard) Hirsch, Francine Smolkowski, and Roger (Tammy) Smolkowski; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and dachshunds, Huey and Belle. A farewell visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, 12 pm to 4 pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA. No further services are scheduled.

