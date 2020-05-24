WHITNEY, Sharon Lee (Smith) July 29, 1936 to May 16, 2020 With a heavy heart my mother Sharon L. Whitney, 83, of Post Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday morning, May 16, 2020 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House where she was lovingly cared for in her final days. She was born July 29, 1936 in Post Falls, Idaho and was the eldest child of Manuel Smith and Alene (Tyree) Smith. Sharon graduated from Post Falls High School in 1954. She moved to Spokane shortly afterward and worked at the Top Hat, and the Longhorn BBQ, where she met and married Gayle Whitney who was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. They had a daughter, Julia (Whitney) Redlin. Sharon later moved to Ohio with her husband and daughter for five years in the 60s, she became so homesick while there for her family she and her daughter returned to Post Falls where she remained the rest of her life. After returning to Post Falls, she worked at The Falls Club until she retired in 1987. Sharon will be remembered for being a very proud mother and grandmother, her kindness and her incredible memory. She will be sorely missed. Sharon is survived by her daughter Julia (Whitney) Redlin, her son-in-law Paul Redlin, her grandson Evan Redlin of Spokane, Washington; her brother Gale Smith of Otis Orchards, Washington and her sister Karen Gartleman of Post Falls; her aunt Edith (Smith) Boone of Portland OR; along with 10 nieces, nephews and many cousins who were all very special to her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Marcia Hendricksen, and brothers Norman Smith, and Ronald Smith. Due to current circumstances a celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date. Please make a donation to the Schneidmiller Hospice House of North Idaho in lieu of Flowers. Our family is grateful to the staff at the Hospice House for the loving care and support they provided during her time there. To see Sharon's online Memorial and to leave a message for the family please visit www.englishfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.