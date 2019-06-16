Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon "Mama_ (Monat) BRYANT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRYANT, Sharon "Mama" Sunrise: August 9, 1948 Sunset: December 1, 2018 "Mama" Sharon Bryant (Monat) was a woman of wisdom and selflessness. She worked tirelessly to ensure her family had all they needed - all the while always having time for a cup of coffee and life lesson. Sharon was such an example of humility and love that anyone could walk through her door and feel welcomed. Mama loved to spend time with her family, spoil her grandbabies and cook large holiday dinners for anyone who needed a place to go. She enjoyed road trips, taking photos of nature and being humbled standing before the ocean. She had a beautiful smile, heart of gold and a laugh that warmed your soul. In the words of Mama Sharon "this too shall pass...it may pass like a kidney stone, but it will pass". Family and friends, please join us in celebrating a woman of courage and strength at A Touch of Country July 21st at 1PM. RSVP/questions please contact

