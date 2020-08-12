BORGMAN, Sharon Marie (Day) (Age 79) October 22, 1940 - August 5, 2020 Sharon Marie, born October 22nd, 1940 to Charles and Marie Day Passed August 5th, 2020 due to heart complications. She has joined her sweetheart and loving husband that she has missed so much for 16 years. Married for 46 years they created their own love story having three children; Patricia, Janet (deceased) and Robert. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She was wise, caring, hardworking, loving and had a friendly soul. Time will help with the pain but your memories will keep you alive in our hearts forever, you will be missed by many. Sharon is survived by her daughter Patricia Moore (husband Roger) and son Robert (wife Melody). She leaves behind her five grandchildren, Brian, Katrina, Ben, David and Becky. four great- grandchildren, Megan, David, Kinsley and Boone. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Robert and her daughter Janet Elizabeth. A small graveside service will be held at Pines Cemetery on Friday, August 14th at 10:30am for immediate family and friends.



