GERARD, Sharon Patricia Born August 30, 1941 in Spokane, Washington to Henry Jacob Harmon and Bertha Swanette Vanderlinde Harmon, Sharon Patricia Gerard passed away peacefully in her sleep, due to complications from Alzheimers, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in St. Maries, Idaho. Having married Michael George Gerard June 6, 1959, Sharon was a lifelong resident of Spokane Valley, WA for 78 years. As a homemaker and wonderful, selfless woman Sharon loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and dogs the most. Kind hearted and well liked she was everyone's care taker, ultimate volunteer, family seamstress, nurse, chef and most trusted confidant. Always one to make sure everyone was happy, Sharon's favorite pastimes were baking, crafting, reading and volunteering at West Valley S.C.O.P.E. "Mom, grandma, great-grandma we love you and miss you, but are glad you are back with dad!" Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Michael George Gerard; two brothers Leo Harmon also known as "Red Bud" and Don Harmon; and one sister Lois Nay. She is survived by two sons Paul Gerard and Scott Gerard; two daughters Debra (Debbie) Gerard and Patricia (Trish) Smith-Gerard; nine grandchildren Amy, Brian, Samantha, Michele, Stacie, Michael, Mathew, Nathan and Heather; and numerous great-grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. To share memories of Sharon and leave condolences for the family visit www.hennesseyvalley.com
.