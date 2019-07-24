Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon REDMOND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REDMOND, Sharon Sharon Redmond (Smith) 74 passed peacefully on July 21, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Spokane, WA to the late Irene Fosberg and Gordon Smith on August 19, 1944. Sharon is survived by her children from her first husband, Tom Ross: Doug, Craig, Bruce, Bryan, Michelle, and Stephanie. She is also survived by her siblings Rena (aka Helen), Rodger, and Robert; 8 grandchildren, a whole bunch of people who claim her as Mom and several other loving relatives and close friends. She is preceded in death by her children Denise and Darrin, brother Curtis and her loving husband Bennie. Besides spending time with family and friends, Sharon enjoyed camping, fishing, crochet, and trips to the casino. She also loved daisies and Dwight Yoakam. Sharon worked at the Happy Time Tavern on and off for 42 years before she retired to spend time on the other side of the bar. She leaves behind many dysfunctional friends and family, all of which she was very proud. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be shared only with people whom we don't think will rob our house while we are grieving. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to , or the Ross Clan Private Jet Fund.

