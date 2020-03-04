Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Ruby GILMORE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GILMORE, Sharon Ruby (Age 64) August 25, 1955 - February 27, 2020 Our beautiful Sharon Ruby Gilmore (Rayfield), passed away on February 27, 2020 from a long battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer and Vasculitis. She was born August 25, 1955 to Amos and Leona Rayfield in Leavenworth, WA. She worked at Leavenworth Safeway for 15 years. She is survived by her husband, Kenny Gilmore, children: Dawn and Frank Martinez, Eric and Traci Moore, and Ron Moody; stepsons: Richard and Jerry Gilmore; grandchildren: Olivia, Emma, Malachi and Noah Martinez, Tristan Moody, Ashley Moore, Dylan Wills, and Melissa Gadberry; great-grandchild Gunnar Gadberry; brothers: Wayne, Dennis and Allen Rayfield. Burial will be at 10am on March 7, 2020 at Mt. View Cemetery in Leavenworth. Celebration of a beautiful life lived, held at Leavenworth Fire Hall from 11am to 3pm. Please send flowers to the Chapel of the Valley in Wenatchee, WA.

