|
|
SCHMIDT, Sharran L. (Age 80) Sharran L. Schmidt passed away on September 18, 2019. She was 80 years old. Sharran was born to Douglas and Clarice Johnson on June 25, 1939 in Thief River Falls, MN. She moved to Spokane in the seventh grade and stayed. She has one brother, Larry Johnson of Spokane. Sharran was a proud graduate of North Central High School in 1957. Following, she attended Kinman Business School. She retired in 2001 from her career as an executive assistant to the CEO of District 17 Offices for Spokane Community Colleges. She married her husband Ronald Schmidt in 1986 and lived in the Spokane Valley. Sharran has two children and five step-children: Darrell G. (Kelly) Wilcox and Steve (Karen) Wilcox, both of Spokane, Mike (Mary) Schmidt, Debbie (Danny) Henderson, Lisa Schmidt, Kevin (Cindy) Schmidt and Danny Schmidt. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored. Sharran had a passion for family and enjoyed attending all associated events. Sharran was a nurturer with a strong moral compass. She was a kind, generous and giving woman always looking out for others. She had a love for traveling with Ron. They were able to traverse the country with their motorhome in their early retirement years and have been on the go ever since. She also was a follower of the Cougs, Eagles and Seahawks. Sharran is preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter Leslie Schmidt. Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Sister, Aunt and/or friend, Sharran will be missed by all, especially her beloved husband Ron. Services to celebrate her life will be held at Advent Lutheran Church, 13009 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA, 99216 on September 26th at 1pm. Arrangements are being made through Hazen and Jaeger Valley Funeral Home where viewing will be available September 25th from 1-4pm. A private burial service will be held with family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Advent Lutheran Church or the .
Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019