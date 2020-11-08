WHITE, Sharry (Snyder) June 20, 1965 October 21, 2020 After many years of fighting her heart disease Sharry has gone to be with her Savior. She will be deeply missed. We are thankful for the joy and strength she showed and her complete faith in God knowing he had a plan for her. Sharry was the daughter of Lewis and Carolyn Snyder who preceded her in death. Sharry left behind her husband Rich White and two daughters Cassidy and Cari White; her two sisters and their husbands, four step siblings and their families, and a bonus mom; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, multiple nephews and nieces, and multiple great nephews and nieces and two on the way, several aunts and uncles and many cousins as well. Sharry dedicated her life to teaching children the love of reading. She worked eight years in the Toppenish school district and sixteen years in the Cheney School District. We promise to keep the gift of reading and education going and we will continue to share her love she had for Christ with our friends and family. We are so grateful to all her doctors and nurses for all you have done for her through the years. We would like to honor Sharry's request for her girls to pursue their dreams, education, and continue to seek God and be Godly women. A 529 account has been established in each of the girl's names. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sharry White college memorial fund can be made through the Spokane Teachers Credit Union member number 534066. Because of Covid there will be a private graveside service.



