CROSSLEY, Sharyl Jeanne Sharyl (Shar) Jeanne Crossley was born in Granite Falls, Minnesota on July 18th, 1948. Although born in Minnesota the state she loved the most was Alaska. Shar spent most of her life in Alaska rescuing dogs and horses as the owner of Bear Mtn. Tack. She loved the Alaska state fair and could be found there selling western decor and horse tack. She passed peacefully at her home in Cheney, WA. surrounded by family on September 29th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jerry, her sister Myrna, two daughters, Carrie and Jenny, a son Tim and many grandchildren.



