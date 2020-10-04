1/2
Sharyl Jeanne CROSSLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharyl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CROSSLEY, Sharyl Jeanne Sharyl (Shar) Jeanne Crossley was born in Granite Falls, Minnesota on July 18th, 1948. Although born in Minnesota the state she loved the most was Alaska. Shar spent most of her life in Alaska rescuing dogs and horses as the owner of Bear Mtn. Tack. She loved the Alaska state fair and could be found there selling western decor and horse tack. She passed peacefully at her home in Cheney, WA. surrounded by family on September 29th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jerry, her sister Myrna, two daughters, Carrie and Jenny, a son Tim and many grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved