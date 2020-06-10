Shauntal Shalee NAVAS
NAVAS, Shauntal Shalee Shauntal Navas of Spokane, WA passed away after a seven and a half year battle with cancer on June 5, 2020. She was born in Cedar Rapids, IA on October 30th, 1968 to Topper and Cynthia Baker and graduated from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in Des Moines, IA with an RN degree. She was employed by Group Health/Kaiser for the last 15 years. Shauntal loved the Lord, life and her family with a deep love and devotion. She was a tower of strength to all of us and always said, "God's Got This!" She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Latisha Ratcliffe, and former husband Ed Navas. Shauntal was a devoted mother to her two sons, Gabriel and Noah whom she loved with all her heart. She is survived by her son Gabriel and his fiancee Adriana, her son Noah, her sister Shayla and husband Ty Bolt and her parents Topper and Cynthia Baker as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. She was greatly loved and her passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts. Family and friends will be notified of a pending memorial at a later date to celebrate her life and legacy. Donations can be made to directly support the care of her boys at: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8pLtwZnwPY

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 10, 2020.
