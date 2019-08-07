Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shawn and Ron GUARDIPEE. View Sign Service Information English Funeral Chapel - Post Falls 1700 N. Spokane St. Post Falls , ID 83854 (208)-773-3425 Send Flowers Obituary

Shawn Marie Guardipee, Age 56 Ronald Coleman Guardipee, Age 52 Shawn and Ron are the children of Ronald Gary Guardipee and Lue Rae Guardipee. Shawn was born September 9, 1962, in Spokane, WA. She attended schools in Spokane and Colville. and graduated from Redmond High School. She continued her education at Seattle Community College and North Seattle College, and received her RN degree in 1993. Shawn worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane and Swedish Medical Center in Ballard. Shawn's career choice led her to rehabilitative and geriatric care in several nursing homes where she advanced to administrative and supervisory positions. Shawn suffered a hemorrhagic stroke at her home in Seattle and passed away May 20, 2019. Ron was born April 7, 1962, in Spokane, WA. He attended schools in Spokane and Seattle and graduated from Spokane Valley Alternative High School. Ron was deeply involved in the Hardcore and Straight Edge music scene and was called the Godfather of NW Hardcore. His involvement in music extended into the underground metal scene and he is admired for his bands, record label, band promotions and zines. Ron's bands included Rather Grimm, Hateful Youth, Brotherhood, Resolution and Digh Down. Brotherhood, 1987-89, built the largest following with fans all over the world to this day. His record label, Overkill Records, 1989-96, released records for Undertow, Intent to Injury, Strain, Integrity, Last Gasp, Sadchild, Impel and No Escape. He organized events, venues, was band manager for Undertow, roadie and tour manager for The Accused, Undertow, Seaweed and Orange 9mm. Touring the USA, Canada and Europe, his placement in the music community has left a deep imprint. He was employed as a US Postal Service letter carrier in Renton, WA and Coeur d'Alene, ID for 20+ years. Ron passed away July 22, 2019, at his home in Spokane after a 5 month struggle with colon cancer. Shawn and Ron were preceded in death by their father and are survived by their mother. There will be a memorial service for both at English Funeral Chapel, 1700 North Spokane Street, in Post Falls, Idaho, August 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

