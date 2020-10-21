CARNEY-GRANT, Shawndra Jenelle Born to her loving mother Barbara Jo Crocker-Carney-Smith and biological father Thomas Revelle Carney in Spokane WA November 5, 1979. Shawndra lived and enjoyed her life in Spokane WA, where she graduated from Rogers High School (class of 1998), after high school she studied medical coding and billing at Spokane Community College and graduated class of 2008. She worked as a surgery scheduler at Rockwood Clinic 2008-2011. The joy of her life was giving birth to her son in 2005, Revelle Steven Mors. Some of her passions in life was being able to stay home to care for her son and mother, going on dates with her husband Michael Gene Grant. Shawndra also enjoyed camping and hiking, going on trips to Western Washington to visit her best friend Julie Smith-Hopkins and her sister Sarah D. Graham. One of Shawndra's happiest events was getting her dream of a surprise birthday party, and she received that on her 40th b-day. Shawndra is survived by her husband Michael Grant, son Revelle Mors, stepson Eric Grant, mother-in-law, Mona Grant, sister-in-law Christine Fernandez, mother Barbara Crocker-Carney-Smith, father John Jay Smith, brother Douglas Carney, sister-in-law Nicole Carney, sister Sarah Graham, sister Larissa Carney, best friend Julie Smith-Hopkins and lots of cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24th, 1:30 pm at Spokane Cremation and Funeral Service, 2832 N. Ruby, Spokane, WA.



