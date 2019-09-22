MAGEE, Sheila Denise (Age 57) August 19, 1962 - September 10, 2019 Sheila Denise Magee passed away unexpectedly at home on September 10, 2019 at the age of 57. She is survived by the love of her life, Erik Brown, three children, Jessica Magee, Nathaniel Magee, Alyssa Magee and grandson Brayden. She is also survived by eleven siblings and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret Magee. Sheila was born in Spokane August 19, 1962 and grew up in Colbert, WA. and attended Mead High School. She was devoted to her family and so proud of her children, and had a special place in her heart for grandson Brayden, she called "My Guy". She loved the outdoors, especially trips to the lake. We will miss her quick wit and sense of humor and her generous loving heart. She left us too soon. Rest In Peace.

