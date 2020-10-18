ROSENBERRY, Sheila Kathlene Codd February 14, 1947 - September 8, 2020 Sheila passed away on September 8, 2020 at the age of 73 in Seattle, Washington. She was born in Tillamook, Oregon to Dr. Joseph and Mrs. Peggy Codd. Sheila attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Tillamook Catholic H.S. She graduated from Lone Mountain College in San Francisco, California in 1969. She had a great career helping others as a counselor. Sheila brought happiness and laughter to her legion of friends, often telling the funniest stories of her own misadventures. Her love of Tillamook, her loyalty to friends and family, hosting and going to parties (no matter how far away)! are just a few things her many friends remember about her Sheila's favorite escape was going to the movies. She was most at home on the water; in a boat or swimming, on a river or a lake. She loved pranks and practical jokes, anything to make her loved ones laugh. Sheila is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jimmy Rosenberry; her sons Joseph (Kristen) and Timothy, daughter Katie (Jonathan), grandchildren Michael, Samantha, Devlin, Lily, Daisy and Aliyas, two brothers, Denny Codd (Joan), Joe Codd (Faith), many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and more good friends than you can count. Because of Covid, a memorial will be held at a future date. REMEMBER JOY (An Irish Poem) I could not stay another day, To love, to laugh, to work or play; Tasks left undone must stay that way. And if my parting has left a void, Then fill it with remembered joy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store