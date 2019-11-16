Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila (Williamson, Cullabine) MANSKEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANSKEY, Sheila Sheila Manskey (Williamson, maiden name Cullabine) was born in Norwich, Norfolk, England April 1st 1939 where she was one of eight children. Living through World War II with her family greatly impacted how she would see the world and how she would live her life. Sheila was incredibly practical with a giving heart. She often said "you don't have to look very far to see someone who is worse off than you." Sheila married Gerald Williamson in England after meeting him at a dance hall in Norwich. Gerald's military career brought Sheila to the States where she learned to drive on the wrong side of the road and later became an American citizen. After their marriage ended, Sheila was a single mom of two for many years until she met Pete Manskey. She fell in love with his humor and vivacious laugh. With Pete, Sheila inherited six children which made for big family holidays. She often said "family is family, it doesn't matter how the family came to be." Sheila was full of words of wisdom that she often accredited to her father. Other phrases include "just do it and get it over with" (she didn't like procrastination), and, a family favorite, "be thankful for what you have." Sheila worked at Lakeland Village for almost 30 years, a job she loved. There she made lifelong friends and bonded with the children she looked after. The Fourth of July was Sheila's favorite holiday and each year she hosted the family barbecue, the most anticipated event of the year for her family. Sheila had a full life with her two children, six bonus children, 18 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She regularly kept in touch with her family in England as well as friends and family in the States. People were important to her. Sheila believed strongly in the work done by the Union Gospel Mission, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Humane Society which she supported regularly. Believing if every person did a little, all the "littles" add up to make a big difference. Sheila was known as the secret keeper, if you told her a secret it stayed a secret. Sheila walked the talk, always. She led by example, always. She was a wonderful human being, always. Sheila's beautiful soul will be missed by her many family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Airway Heights Recreation Center at 2:00 pm November 17th. To honor Sheila, instead of sending flowers please consider making a donation to Hospice of Spokane or Horizon Hospice.

