HEPTON, Shelby Jean (Cunningham) (Age 83) Shelby Jean Hepton (Cunningham) was born on April 12, 1936 in Crandon, WI. to Keith and Ruby Cunningham. She moved to St. Maries, ID. in the third grade and graduated high school there. To this day, some of her closest friends reside in St. Maries. Shelby married Fred Hepton on November 7, 1959 and has resided in Spokane Valley, WA. since that time. Fred preceded her in death by one year. She is survived by her sister, Kitty Cunningham, three children: Melanie Richardson (Tom), Craig Hepton and Tricia Nixon and six grandchildren: Coady, Cylie, Matt, Colin, Qiera and Ben. Shelby worked at Spokane Community College for 25 years and met some of her closest friends while working there. She was a sports fan by necessity as she accompanied Fred to Gonzaga U basketball games, baseball games and horse races and also attended most of her kids and grandkids track meets, soccer games and basketball games. Her kids and grandkids were her crowning achievement - they all meant the world to her. Shelby will be dearly missed by all her friends and family. Service will be held on Saturday, September 21 at St. John Vianney at 11:00 followed by a luncheon reception.

