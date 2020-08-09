KAPLAN SLOAN, Shelby Jean Williams (Age 83) Shelby Jean Williams Kaplan Sloan, 83, of Mead, WA, died due to complications from COVID-19 and dementia on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She follows her deceased son, James David Kaplan and is survived by her daughter Jean Louise Isern of Mead, WA. Other survivors include: sisters Joan Peterson of Carlsbad, CA., Virginia Sherwell of Ormond Beach, FL., Jacki Babson of Jacksonville, NC., and Lindsey Gozzi of Guilford, CT., and brother Jimmy Williams of Swansboro, NC.; and three grandchildren, Cameron Komisar of Los Angeles, and Erika and Charlotte Isern, both in Mead, WA. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Los Angeles. Riplinger Funeral Home of Spokane is managing local arrangements. A celebration of her life will take place in the spring in Los Angeles.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store