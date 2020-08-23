1/
Sheldon R. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, Sheldon R. Ross walked on August 9, 2020 of Covid-19. He survived by his three sisters Glenda (Larry) Janice (Don) Carolyn (John); three brothers Roger (Kit) Billy (Fran) Lyle (Sara); three daughters Stacy, Tracy (Glenda) Kacy and one son Pete (Greg). Granddaughter Keyna (Teal) three great-grandsons Teal, Aiydan, Kaileb. As well has numerous niece and nephews. Ross loved to cook like he was feeding an army. He loved to work in the yard with Georgia who passed before him. He will be greatly missed by all. Love you Dad and Papa, til we meet again

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
