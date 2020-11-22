SULLIVAN, Shelia Ann (Age ) Shelia Ann Sullivan was a caring partner, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world far too soon due to complications from a stroke a few days prior to her passing on November 16th, 2020 at age 71. She was born to William and Audrey Sullivan on April 6th, 1949. After graduating from high school, she was recruited by the F.B.I. to work in Washington D.C. as a fingerprint analyst. Shelia then worked as a Documentation Specialist for Parson's Construction and Alyeska Pipeline where she met her partner of 30 years, Gary Dillon. Together, they helped raise two children: Leeann and James, spoiled two very lucky grandsons, Dillon and Landon and saved two chihuahuas, Jessie and Bear. Shelia loved spending time in their backyard garden in Spokane, WA. She made friends wherever she went, from the grocery store to the garden center. She was a thoughtful friend and was generous with her time. Shelia and Gary enjoyed watching the Seahawks and was an avid Gonzaga Basketball fan. Shelia will be lovingly remembered by her partner Gary Dillon; her brothers Bill Sullivan, Mark Sullivan (Adrian), Joseph Sullivan and Roger Dillon; her daughter Leeann Shaw (Paul) and two grandsons, Dillon and Landon Shaw; her son James Dillon; and her two dogs Jessie and Bear. Shelia will be forever remembered by extended family and friends from around the world. Funeral Mass will be 11 am on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 and will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 505 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, WA, current COVID restrictions are in place. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Spokane Humane Society in her honor. During these trying times of COVID, we understand that if you prefer to not attend, we as a family would like to ask for you to take a moment to remember Shelia and say a prayer for strength for the family. Online tributes may be made to www.holycrossofspokane.org
.