GOODYEAR- BLACKBURN, Shennen Margaret On April 5, 2019, Shennen (Shannon) Margaret Goodyear-Blackburn of Liberty Lake, WA, mother, daughter and sister, passed away after a tough battle with cancer at the age of 50 years. Shennen will be forever remembered by her family and son, Owen Mathew Blackburn, 14, of Spokane, WA; by her parents Frank Goodyear of Parker, AZ and JoAnna Richter of Bonners Ferry, ID; and by her brother and sisters: Frank Goodyear, Christine (Goodyear) Moulton, Cassandra Goodyear, Jessica (Knox) Scott. Shennen will also be forever remembered by her numerous family members, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Shennen attended the University of Nice in Nice, Corte d'Azur, France focusing on the Language Immersion Program and the California Baptist College in Riverside, CA. In 1990, she began her career with numerous positions at Domino's Pizza leading up to Manager. Later she began working for her father's computer networking company in Irvine, CA while being an actress appearing in numerous TV programs, plays, and movies. After moving to Spokane, Shennen became property manager for her own real estate properties in order to raise her son and be at home. Her final wish was to be cremated and the ashes placed in a niche at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, Spokane, WA at the base of the cross overlooking downtown Spokane. A Celebration of Shennen's life will be held at a private family service at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Shennen can be made to her trust set up to benefit her son's future. Send donations to Lighthouse Trust, PO BOX 1031, Spokane Valley, WA 99037 as well as gofundme

