VASSAR, Sherman David (Age 71) December 12, 1947 April 11, 2019 Sherman Vassar, of Spokane WA., was born December 12, 1947, in Fort Belknap, MT., to Frank and Maxine (Healy) Vassar. Sherman faithfully passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on April 11, 2019, in Spokane, surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Liferoads Church, 3007 E. Marshall Ave., Spokane, WA., 99207. Sherman was preceded in death by his by parents Frank and Maxine; brothers Melvin, Frank, and Daniel Sr.; and sisters Rosella, Ramona, Patricia, and Rose. Sherman is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Guyla Vassar; children Tammy Squires, Natalie Vassar, Nicole Ahola, Reuben Vassar; grandchildren Michael, Ashley, Sean, Kristen, Jordan Jr., Karissa, Gabrielle, Tyson, Jaxson, and Shanelle; and great-grandchildren. Sherman is also survived by his mother-in-law Geraldine Mitchell; sisters-in-law Ramona Vassar, Connie Heathman, Claire Adams, and Roxanne Cooter; brothers-in-law-Terry Mitchell, Joe A. Brock, and Alan Cooter; sons-in-law Shea Squires and Jordan Ahola; nephews, nieces; and many, many great-nieces and nephews. Sherman had a lifelong interest in Computer Science/IT. He received his Associates in Arts in Computer Science from San Jose City College in 1972. The majority of his professional career he was a Database Manager for Associated Grocers in Seattle. Sherman was baptized October 25, 1981, at King Community Fellowship in Federal Way, WA. Sherman was steady, strong and quick-witted. He was passionate about being there for his family, which did not stop at blood relatives his friends were very much a part of his family. As a boxing coach and "cornerman" he taught the fundamentals of boxing focusing not just on technical skill, endurance and physical strength. He also imparted lifelong skills to develop emotional and mental strength. This gave young men and women a place to feel safe and confident. To that end, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Sherman Vassar's name to the following organizations: Lilac City Boxing Club 7903 E. Augusta Ave, Spokane, WA 99212 make checks out to Lilac City Boxing Club and indicate "Sherman Vassar Boxing Scholarship" in the memo. And, or Legacy Boxing Club 12929 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99216 make checks out to Legacy Boxing Club and indicate "Sherman Vassar Boxing Scholarship" in the memo. Spokane Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) https://www.scrapshopefoundation.org/donations2.htm

