HANSON, Sherman Joseph (Age 69) September 8, 1951 - November 25, 2020 Sherman Joseph Hanson was born in Spokane, WA. on September 8, 1951 and passed away of Covid-19 at 7:52 AM on November 25, 2020 at the age of 69. Sherman attended Ferris High School in Spokane, WA. He was drafted into the US Army in 1971 at the time of the Vietnam War. He did his basic training at Fort Lewis, WA. Then went on to Fort Ord, California where he trained as a lineman and truck driver and later served in South Korea. After military service, he worked at Centennial Flour Mills/ADM until 1988. In 1988, he became a member of and worked at Hanson Carpet Service, LLC until his disability retirement in 2006. Sherman loved being on his property at Priest Lake, boating, fishing and sharing it all with family and friends. His love of cooking was enjoyed by many, especially Thanksgiving dinners over the years. He had many good times with his long-time best friend, Mike White since attending St. Ann's Grade School in the day. Interment will be at the Medical Lake Veteran's Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date, probably July of 2021, to be announced. Sherman was pre-deceased by his parents, Harold and Victoria Hanson and his oldest sister, Christine Meek. He is survived by his sister, Diane Stapleton (Dr. Brent) of Phoenix, Arizona, brother Steven Hanson (Teli) of Harlingen, TX., and sister Rachel Hanson of Spokane, WA. along with several nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. He will be remembered for his giving spirit and his telling of tall tales.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store