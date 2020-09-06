1/1
Sherrie (Brewster) WEISSENFELS
WEISSENFELS, Sherrie Sherrie Weissenfels (née Brewster) passed away with her daughter and husband by her side on August 22nd, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Sherrie stood strong for 60 years, bravely enduring aggressive cancer the last two and a half with grace and humor. Sherrie saw the good in people and will forever be remembered for her profound kindness and empathy for others. Having grown up in Spokane, she enjoyed being in nature. She spent a lot of time with family at the property near Anatone, WA and on the Oregon Coast. As a trumpet player, Sherrie excelled and performed in many capacities: from lead player in jazz bands, to travel with the Percussionauts, to musical theater orchestras. She was a pioneer for women in industrial electrical work and was one of the first women to graduate in her program. Sherrie was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She will always be remembered by her mother Barbara Brewster-Cook, husband Michael Weissenfels, daughters Kellie (Evan) and Crystal, brother Steve (Karen), sister Linda (Mark) and her four grandchildren- Naomi, Xavierra, Zakayla, and Linden. She was preceded in death by her father Dwaine Brewster and brother Gary Brewster. Online condolences may be made at sherrie.forevermissed.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
