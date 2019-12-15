LYONS, Sherril J. Klimpel, Rohrich, Johnson (Age 79) Sherril J. Klimpel Rohrich Johnson Lyons 1940-2019. Sherril passed away December 1, 2019, at 12:10 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital. Preceded in death by her adopted parents Herbert and Josephine Klimpel, her adopted brother, Robert, her three husbands (Michael, Brents and Doug) and two sons (William and Gregory.) She leaves behind two sisters (Cheri and Florence), four daughters (Margaret, Kathryn, Shelly and Amy) and 19 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 21st, at 11:00 a.m. at the Alliance Church located at 1100 N. Grape Dr., Moses Lake, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 15, 2019