Sherrol Lynne TEIGEN

TEIGEN, Sherrol Lynne AKA "Casino Lil" Sherrol Lynne Teigen passed away peacefully at home on February 18th, 2020 with her family present. Sherrol was born on December 24, 1936 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to Earl Irwin and Violet Johnson Irwin. Sherrol and Jack Teigen Jr. were married on December 2, 1961. During their 58 years, they enjoyed fishing, wintering in Las Vegas and occasionally going on junkets to Wendover, NV. Sherrol loved watching the Zags and Green Bay Packers on tv, and we can't forget the annual get-together on Christmas Eve (her birthday), where karaoke was a must. Sherrol worked years ago as a reading aide at Trent Grade School, she also worked at Michaels Arts and Crafts doing demonstrations of crafts, while in Las Vegas. Sherrol is survived by her husband Jack, a brother Terry (Kathy), and her four daughters, Tawni, Kimberley, Jacklyn (Brad), and Heather (Chuck), also seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. At her request, there will be no formal service, but a gathering of relatives. Sherrol's resting place will be entombment at the Pines Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020
