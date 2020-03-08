Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Ellen (Yates) BRIGGS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRIGGS, Sherry Ellen (Yates) Sherry Ellen Briggs (Yates) 74, of Davenport, Washington passed away on February 25th at her home. Sherry was preceded in death by her birth parents Clarence and Audrey Yates and step mother Evelyn E. Petersen; husband Clay Briggs; two sons Mike Briggs, Pat Briggs; and daughter Sherry Mae Hoskins. Sherry is survived by three daughters Heather Briggs locally, Bernadine Miller, Jamie Winton; and two sons David Nick and Tim Briggs; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brother Gerry Yates and family of Spokane. Sherry was born in Vernal, Utah. She came to Washington at age of one and resided here until her death. She attended Rogers High School and was a proficient piano player, she had a love for flowers and for animals. In later years Sherry was involved in animal rescue in the Davenport area. Sherry will be missed by her friends, immediate family and relatives in Spokane and surrounding area. A memorial service will be held later and in warmer weather at Riverside Memorial Park cemetery at a date yet to be determined.

