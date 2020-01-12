Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry K. BREEDEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BREEDEN, Sherry K. Sherry K Breeden of Spokane, WA. Born January 19th, 1941, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of January 7th. The youngest of two sisters, graduated from Cheney High School. Married and became a stay at home mom. She always had a love for crafts and in the early 80's she opened a craft store with her sister on Monroe called Country Crafts. Later in life, she moved into Maplewood Gardens and made many friends who she loved and fell in love a second time. She was loved by all who knew her. She leaves behind son Bryon, daughter in law Amber, grand children Alex and Max, and her sister Marge. She was a loving soul that will be deeply missed. No service will be held due to her request.

