BRITZ, Sherry L. (Age 80) Sherry was born in Kansas City, Missouri on April 19, 1939 and passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 after a short illness. Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Shelton, father, Leo Swihart, and daughter, Kimberly Palmer. She leaves behind her daughter, Pandora Thoorsell; her son, Heath Haley (Robin), grandchildren, Camri, Paris, and Quinton; her sister, Peg Danford, nephew Patrick; her brother, Steve Swihart (Linda), nephew Chris and niece Kendall. Sherry was adventurous, had a great sense of humor, loved to have fun and was a kind and loving person to her family and friends. A celebration of Sherry's life will be held on June 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverview Terrace.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019