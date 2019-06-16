Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry L. BRITZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRITZ, Sherry L. (Age 80) Sherry was born in Kansas City, Missouri on April 19, 1939 and passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 after a short illness. Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Shelton, father, Leo Swihart, and daughter, Kimberly Palmer. She leaves behind her daughter, Pandora Thoorsell; her son, Heath Haley (Robin), grandchildren, Camri, Paris, and Quinton; her sister, Peg Danford, nephew Patrick; her brother, Steve Swihart (Linda), nephew Chris and niece Kendall. Sherry was adventurous, had a great sense of humor, loved to have fun and was a kind and loving person to her family and friends. A celebration of Sherry's life will be held on June 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverview Terrace.

BRITZ, Sherry L. (Age 80) Sherry was born in Kansas City, Missouri on April 19, 1939 and passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 after a short illness. Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Shelton, father, Leo Swihart, and daughter, Kimberly Palmer. She leaves behind her daughter, Pandora Thoorsell; her son, Heath Haley (Robin), grandchildren, Camri, Paris, and Quinton; her sister, Peg Danford, nephew Patrick; her brother, Steve Swihart (Linda), nephew Chris and niece Kendall. Sherry was adventurous, had a great sense of humor, loved to have fun and was a kind and loving person to her family and friends. A celebration of Sherry's life will be held on June 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverview Terrace. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019

