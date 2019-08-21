|
RIZZUTO, Sherry Sherry Rizzuto passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her beloved daughter Jeannie Glockner. She was born January 9, 1938, in Yakima, WA. Sherry devoted her life to her grandson Aaron. She was very active working with Spokane Parks and Recreation and Special Olympics which Aaron participated in. Sherry also enjoyed her many long talks with her granddaughter and best friend Kristy. Sherry was very kind and giving and touched many lives. Sherry is survived by her daughter Dina, son Jack, grandson Aaron, granddaughter Kristy, great-grandchildren Alina, Carrie, Kayla, Thomas, Nikki and Jordan, and great-great-grandchildren Jaycee, Eowyn and Dina. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 11am, at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206, with a funeral to follow at 1pm. Burial will be at Pines Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sherry's name to Spokane Parks and Recreation, c/o Alice Busch, 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd, #5, Spokane, WA 99201, or to SPCA at https://spokanehumanesociety.org/donate. Online condolences may be expressed at hazenjaegervalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 21, 2019