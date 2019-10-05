Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheryl Ann MAHAFFEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAHAFFEY, Sheryl Ann (Age 60) Wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and beloved grandmother, Sheri Ann Mahaffey, passed away in Spokane, WA on October 1, 2019 after an inspiring and hard fought five year battle with cancer. She was 60. Sheri was born on April 25, 1959 in San Jose, CA to Al and Ann Burtner. Sheri grew up attending Westminster Presbyterian Church alongside her eventual husband, Mark. She was a 1977 graduate of Andrew Hill High School and studied Nutrition at San Jose State University before marrying Mark in 1980. Sheri was a stay-at-home mom who poured herself into raising her three children. In her late 30s, she took up running, completing both full and half marathons. Sheri loved camping, hiking, gardening, scrapbooking and watching baseball. She was arguably, the San Francisco Giants' biggest fan. Sheri worked as an office manager at Dubner Chiropractic from 2004 until 2013. In 2014, she relocated to Spokane, WA to be close to her grandchildren. In Spokane, Sheri and Mark owned and together operated a Liberty Tax Franchise. She attended Life Center Church. Sheri is survived by her husband, Mark; her daughters, Sarah Burns (and husband Steve), and Sheryl Romaniuk (and husband Roma); her son, Jason; her parents, Al and Ann Burtner; her grandchildren, Jackson Burns and Eleanor and Henry Romaniuk; her brother, Jeff; and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to Hospice of Spokane where Sheri received tender, compassionate care in her final days. (Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215 Spokane, WA 99210/hospiceofspokane.org)

