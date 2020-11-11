WILLIAMS, Sheryl Bernice Sheryl Bernice Williams passed away at the Spokane Sacred Heart hospital early Sunday morning, November 8, 2020. Sheryl was born in Spokane on June 7, 1950. She lived in Spokane for the majority of her life and everything about this beautiful city delighted her. Sheryl was a proud graduate of John R. Rogers High School's class of 1969. Their reunions gave her the chance to reconnect with many dear friends all of whom were very important to her. She became a Catholic as an adult. It was a very happy event for her. She very much enjoyed visiting with the nuns. Sheryl had a very soft heart and could sense when a person was in distress. She would always try to help them in some way. Sheryl loved life in her own unique way. She loved family picnics, outings and special celebrations. She had a great memory and became the family historian. She loved to watch the little children experience life with wonder. She enjoyed observing the miracles of nature all around us. Sheryl was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas James and Bernice Williams and her mother, Margaret (Peggy) Williams. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Polk of Sun City AZ; two nephews, Chris and Ryan Polk of Seattle; and two great-nieces, Mikayla and Sabina Polk. She also has many loving cousins locally and throughout the USA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 17 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church located at 5025 N. Nelson St. in Spokane. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery on North Wall at 12:00 PM. Appropriate COVID protocols will apply. The service will be recorded. If you would like to view it, please contact Holy Cross at 509-467-5496. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
.