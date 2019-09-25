Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheryl Joanne "Shari" CAPPELLANO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAPPELLANO, Sheryl "Shari" Sheryl "Shari" Joanne Cappellano of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of Friday, September 20. She was born in Everett, WA on November 29, 1958 to Willis and Shirly Runquist. Everyone who was lucky enough to know Shari grieves this tragic and sudden loss, but also feels honored to have felt her generous, loving spirit. While Shari's heart warmed all who her knew her, the fierce love and unconditional support she gave her family will be remembered above all else. She is survived by her sisters Tracy and Terri, brother Randy, mother-in-law Diane, son Ryan, daughter-in-law Jessica, daughters Kristin, Kelli, and Annalee, and three grandchildren. A partially-outdoor service celebrating Shari's life will be held on Sunday, September 29 at 10:00 am at Buttercup Ranch, 9304 Riverside Park Drive, Nine Mile Falls, WA 99026. If you would prefer to financially support the Cappellano family in lieu of flowers, we welcome you to donate in Shari's honor to a gofundme available at https://bit.ly/2lgZcLV . Flowers can be received at Buttercup Ranch (address above). Her full obituary can be found online at: www.pnwcremation.com Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

