Sheryl Rayann McPHERSON
1956 - 2020
McPHERSON, Sheryl Rayann Sheryl Rayann McPherson of Spokane, and formerly of Pullman, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane. She was 63. Sheryl was born September 9, 1956 at Topeka, Kansas to Raymond R. and Karen Burwell McPherson. The family moved to Walla Walla when she was three years old. They later moved to Pullman where Sheryl attended school, graduating from Pullman High School in 1976. After high school, she moved to Seattle to attend a travel school, graduating there a year later. Throughout her school years, she was an accomplished horse woman, showing her horse and winning many trophies in the Northwest. Sheryl worked as a photo finisher in photo labs most of her working career in Spokane. She enjoyed horses and showing them, fishing, hunting and dirt bike riding. Multiple Sclerosis finally got the better of her, starting in 1999, having to move to a power wheelchair in 2005 and fought hard for over 15 years. Sheryl is survived by her partner of 40 years, Walter R. "Skip" Earlscourt, at their home in Spokane; her brother, Raymond D. (Chandra) McPherson also in Spokane; her mother and step-father, Karen and Howard Tole in Albuquerque, NM; and her step-mother, Sally McPherson in Potlatch, ID. She also leaves extended family back in Kansas. She was preceded in death by her father in 1996. She will be loved and extremely missed by everyone. We love you Sheryl !!!! There will be a viewing on Monday, July 27th at Short's Funeral Chapel, Moscow, from Noon until 6:00 P.M. A graveside service will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 28th at the Rock Creek Cemetery near Potlatch. The family suggests that memorials be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Positive Outreach Animal Rescue. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Short's Funeral Chapel
JUL
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rock Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Short's Funeral Chapel
1225 E 6Th St
Moscow, ID 83843
(208) 882-4534
