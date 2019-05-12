Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shianne Taylor "Shi" SOLES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOLES, Shianne Taylor "Shi" (Age 19) Shianne "Shi" Taylor Soles, age 19, was violently taken from this world on May 4, 2019. She was born and raised in Spokane, Washington. From the day she was born, she was a bright light that would flood the room wherever she went. As a young girl she spent many years involved in dance she loved music and to express herself and entertain others. She danced in everything that she did in life, and she did it with grace. Shianne loved to blast music in the car and sing along with the lyrics. She loved taking pictures and seeing the beauty of life through a lens while bringing it out in others. She was always active. Besides her years in dance, middle school and high school years she also participated in basketball, volleyball, cross country, track, DECA, and cheerleading. She loved being a part of a team and encouraging others to do their best. She loved her job working at Home Goods. She loved road trips and cheering on Husky football. Most of all, she loved to laugh. She had a passion for life, and the desire to be a part of something bigger. She graduated from Central Valley High School and received her AA from Spokane Community College in June 2018. She arrived at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command on July 18th and graduated September 14th, 2018. She then attended Hospital Corpsman 'A' School in San Antonio, Texas where she graduated in January 2019. Soon after, she arrived at her first duty station, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth where she was assigned to the immunization clinic under the Directorate of Public Health services where she successfully immunized over 150 patients including active duty and civilian beneficiary personnel. Hospitalman Shianne Soles held a role in the mission to maintain readiness within the world's greatest Navy. One of her biggest goals was to achieve to title of Petty Officer Third Class by the year 2020, to continue her education and work towards getting her bachelor's degree in Science, with her ultimate goal of becoming a Physician's Assistant. She is survived by her mother and her husband (Shawna and Rusty); her father and his wife (Brian and Anna); her younger brother (Hunter); and grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and so many dear friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Valley Real Life Church, 1831 S. Barker Rd., Greenacres, WA with military honors. Private committal at Pines Cemetery. Please visit Shianne's page at

In lieu of flowers, an account has been established to remember Shianne Taylor Soles at Spokane Teachers Credit Union or visit paypal.me/shiannememorialfund Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019

