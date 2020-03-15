Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shireley Ann (Goodwin) NILLES. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

NILLES, Shirley Ann (Goodwin) (Age 76) Shirley Ann (Goodwin) Nilles, age 76, passed away March 10, 2020, surrounded by the love of her husband, children, and grandchildren at her home in Spokane. Shirley was born in Grandview, Washington to John and Ellen Van Horn. She spent most of her life in Cheney Washington where she attended all 12 grades of school. Shirley worked for the Cheney School District, Key Tronic, and retired from Guardian Insurance. While in Cheney, Shirley was a member of the Cheney Community Church and Cheney Rodeo. Shirley also had an in-home daycare where she loved so many children as her own. Her love was endless and she was known for opening her home to anyone who needed one. Shirley loved sewing clothes for her family and sewing amazing quilts. Shirley was married to Foster Goodwin, who preceded her in death in 1988. In 1990, she married Bill Nilles. They loved spending time with family, traveling in their Jeep in the Arizona deserts, and laughing with friends. Bill was always at Shirley's side and he took great care of her to the end and held her as she took her last breath. Shirley had seven children, 30 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren and she knew everyone's name. Each year she faithfully sent a birthday card to all of them. Her children, John Goodwin, Anita Dow/Dillard, Marsha Haddorff, Christine Green/Myers, Keri Dean, Matthew Goodwin and Randy Nilles were blessed to have her as their mother who always was there for them in life along with her eternal faith in God. Services will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Government Way in Spokane on March 20th, at 1:00 with graveside burial immediately following. A reception following the services will be held at the Spokane County Fire District 3 at South 10 Presley Drive in Cheney. Viewing is Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 am - 4:30 pm at Heritage. Shirley's final words, "I love you all and hope to see you in Heaven where our Savior awaits".

