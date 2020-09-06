1/1
Shirlee Jean CROWLEY
CROWLEY, Shirlee Jean (Age 91) Shirlee Jean Crowley, age 91, passed away at Hospice of North Idaho Schneidmiller Hospice House on August 22, 2020 after a brief five day stay. Shirlee Jean Ellern was born June 21, 1929 in Chicago, IL to Albert J. Ellern, Sr. and Clara Elizabeth (Sterling) Ellern. She was raised in Spokane and graduated from Rogers High School and Sacred Heart School of Nursing. Shirlee is survived by her three siblings, Mary C. Hall, Albert J. (Buzze) Ellern and Robert L. (Bob) Ellern as well as her best friend of over 75 years, Eleanor (Sooty) Thompson. Also surviving are her daughter-in-law, Lien Crowley and grandsons Caleb Jack Crowley and Jordan Boyd as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Shirlee is preceded in death by her parents, husband John William (Jack) Crowley and son Paul Joseph Crowley. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirlee's name to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Spokane, 911 W. 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery in Coeur d'Alene on Saturday, September 12 at 11 a.m. To see Shirlee's online Memorial and to leave a message for the family please visit www.englishfuneralchapel.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
