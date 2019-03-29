Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Barnhart GEISLER. View Sign

GEISLER, Shirley Ann Shirley Ann Barnhart Geisler, age 80, a longtime resident of Spokane South Hill, went to be with her Lord on Monday March 25, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho surrounded by family. Born in Yakima, WA, to parents Corwin and Edna Barnhart. High school graduate of Walla Walla High School. For many years Shirley was an active member in her church and sung for the choir. Shirley loved spending time with her loved ones and with her service dog Niko by her side. Preceded in death by parents, eldest daughter Rebecca and younger sister Ginny. Survived by her significant other Kenneth Christianson, children Christine, Marcella and Kevin. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and brother Benny. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Schneidmiller hospice house in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho for taking such care of our loved one during this time of need. Services will be held on Saturday April 6, 2918 at 11:00am at Bell Tower Funeral Home, 3398 E. Jenalan Ave., Post Falls, ID 83854 and graveside services to follow at 2:00pm at Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206.

GEISLER, Shirley Ann Shirley Ann Barnhart Geisler, age 80, a longtime resident of Spokane South Hill, went to be with her Lord on Monday March 25, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho surrounded by family. Born in Yakima, WA, to parents Corwin and Edna Barnhart. High school graduate of Walla Walla High School. For many years Shirley was an active member in her church and sung for the choir. Shirley loved spending time with her loved ones and with her service dog Niko by her side. Preceded in death by parents, eldest daughter Rebecca and younger sister Ginny. Survived by her significant other Kenneth Christianson, children Christine, Marcella and Kevin. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and brother Benny. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Schneidmiller hospice house in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho for taking such care of our loved one during this time of need. Services will be held on Saturday April 6, 2918 at 11:00am at Bell Tower Funeral Home, 3398 E. Jenalan Ave., Post Falls, ID 83854 and graveside services to follow at 2:00pm at Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close